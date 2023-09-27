E Factor Experiences IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, review, other key details to know3 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:51 PM IST
E Factor Experiences Limited IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹71-75 per share. Lot size is 1600 shares.
E Factor Experiences Limited IPO has opened for subscription on today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. E Factor Experiences IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. E Factor IPO lot size is 1600 equity shares and in multiples of 1600 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started