E Factor Experiences Limited IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹71-75 per share. Lot size is 1600 shares.

E Factor Experiences Limited IPO has opened for subscription on today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. E Factor Experiences IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. E Factor IPO lot size is 1600 equity shares and in multiples of 1600 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

E Factor Experiences IPO details E Factor IPO, which is worth ₹25.92 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 3,456,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Jai Thakore, Samit Garg, Aruna Garg and Manika Garg are the company promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the proceeds of the offering to meet the following goals: general corporate purposes, working capital needs, repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings taken out by the company, and investment in subsidiaries.

E Factor Experiences Limited is an Indian event management that offers event experiences, event services, technology-based permanent & semi-permanent multimedia light & sound installations, specialised turnkey event assignments, wedding management, and private & social event solutions to the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's portfolio of services includes turnkey assignments in the form of Government commissioned Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events & Contests, Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events, private and social events like wedding and anniversary celebrations etc.

Recently in Fiscal 2023, the company expanded its social event services to include cities like Barcelona, Spain, and earned ₹945.20 lakhs, or 8.29% of its revenue from operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrar for the E Factor Experiences IPO is Maashitla Securities Private Limited, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the E Factor Experiences IPO.

E Factor IPO subscription status today E Factor IPO subscription status today was 14% on day 1, so far. The issue received response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 20%, and positive response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 16%, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 3,10,400 shares against 22,97,600 shares on offer, at 12:28 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

E Factor Experience IPO GMP today E Factor IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +20 similar to the previous two trading session. This indicates E Factor share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the E Factor Experience IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of E Factor share price is ₹95 apiece, which is 26.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

E Factor IPO Review “The company is engaged in event management-related services including tourism, concerts, etc., and is operating in a highly competitive and fragmented segment. It posted a galloping performance for the last three fiscals. Based on FY23 earnings, the issue appears fully priced. Well-informed investors may park funds for medium to long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

