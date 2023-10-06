E Factor IPO allotment status today: E Factor Experiences Limited IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, October 6). The investors who applied for the issue can check the E Factor Experiences Limited IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. Tentative E Factor IPO listing date is fixed on Wednesday, October 11.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the E Factor IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. E Factor IPO allotment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1 Please click the following link to access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which is E Factor IPO's registrar

Step 2 The landing page that you see after clicking the link above will look like the one in the screenshot below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 The IPOs that are currently managed by the registrar and those whose allotment have been finalised in the past will also be displayed in this dropdown along with the active IPOs.

Step 4 One can then choose the company i.e E Factor Experiences Limited from the drop-down menu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5 Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, October 10. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, October 9.

E Factor Experiences Limited IPO GMP today E Factor IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +32 similar to previous trading session. This indicates E Factor share price were trading at a premium of ₹32 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the E Factor Experience IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of E Factor share price is ₹107 apiece, which is 42.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!