E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment date in focus after strong subscription. GMP, status check by PAN

After the end of bidding on Tuesday, the E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 526.55 times on day 3 of bidding, and applicants are eagerly waiting for the E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment date, which is most likely today, i.e., 31 December 2025, i.e. today. Once the share allotment is finalised, applicants are advised to check the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official website of the registrar. MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹145 in the grey market today. So, E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP today is ₹145. This means the grey market is expecting a listing gain of more than 83% for the lucky allottees on the listing date. In the last week, the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP has risen from ₹100 to ₹147, indicating that the SME IPO has been dominating the grey market well before its subscription opening date.

What does the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP of ₹147 signify? Market observers said that the grey market is signalling that the E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing price could be around ₹321 (174 + 145 = 319), which is approximately 83% above the upper price band of ₹174 per share.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on Tuesday, the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO is subscribed 526.56 times on December 30, 2025, 6:19:58 PM (Day 3). The public issue subscribed 544.28 times in the individual investors category, 236.30 times in the QIB category, and 872.09 times in the NII category.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment status check by PAN details Those who have applied for the NSE SME IPO, are advised to check their E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment status online by using their PAN ard details.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment status online by using one's PAN card details:

1] Log in at the direct MUFG link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select PAN in ‘PAN/ App. No. /DP/Client ID Account No / IFSC’;

3] Enter your PAN card details;

4] Click on the ‘submit’ option to bottom.

Your E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment status will become available on the monitor of your computer screen or the screen of your cell phone.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details The company aims to raise ₹84 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. The most likely E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment date is 31 December 2025. MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the NSE SME IPO. Hem Securities Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue.

The most likely E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing date is January 2, 2025.