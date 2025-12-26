E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Day 1: GMP signals 77% listing gain. Subscription, review, other details

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure has opened today and will remain open until 30 December 2025. The company has declared the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO price band at ₹164 to ₹174 apiece. The public issue aims to raise ₹84 crore, which is completely fresh and proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge.

The SME IPO has created strong buzz in the grey market also. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹134 in the grey market today. Hem Securities Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO subscription status By 12:58 PM on the first day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed over 2.00 times, the retail portion had been booked 4.03 times, the NII segment had been filled 3.30 times, whereas the QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.40 times.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details 1] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹134 in the grey market today.

2] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO price: The railway infrastructure company has declared the price band of the SME IPO at ₹164 to ₹174 apiece.

3] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO date: The NSE SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 30 December 2025.

4] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹84 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots. One lot of the SME IPO comprises 800 shares of the company.

6] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 31 December 2025.

7] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.

8] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO lead manager: Hem Securities Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue.

9] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing date: The public issue is most likely to list on 2 January 2026.

10] E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO review: In FY25, E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd.'s YoY revenue increased by 47% and YoY profit after tax (PAT) rose by 36%.

As of March 31, 2025, the company's RoE stood at around 12.75%, RoCE stood at around 15.70%, the company's debt-equity ratio stood at around 0.57, while the company's EBITDA margin was at around 10.60%.