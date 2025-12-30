E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO day 3: GMP jumps after strong subscription status

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure opened on 26 December 2025 and will remain open until 30 December 2025. The company has declared the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO price band at ₹164 to ₹174 apiece. The public issue aims to raise ₹84 crore, which is entirely fresh and proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge. Hem Securities Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue.

Advertisement

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP today The SME IPO has created strong buzz in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹147 in the grey market today. This means the grey market is expecting a listing gain of more than 83% for the lucky allottees on the listing date. In the last week, the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP has risen from ₹100 to ₹147, indicating that the SME IPO has been dominating the grey market well before its subscription opening date. Market observers believe that in a weak secondary market scenario, a strong response by investors could be the reason for strong grey market sentiment.

Advertisement

What does the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP of ₹147 signify? Market observers said that the grey market is signalling that the E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing price could be around ₹321 (174 + 147 = 321), 84.50% above the upper price band of ₹174 per share.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO subscription status By 12:48 PM on the third day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed to over 208.65 times, the retail portion had been booked 374.10 times, the NII segment had been filled 546.43 times, whereas the QIB portion had been subscribed to 13.45 times.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details The company aims to raise ₹84 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. The most likely E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment date is 31 December 2025. MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the NSE SME IPO. Hem Securities Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue.

Advertisement

The most likely E-to-E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing date is January 2, 2025.