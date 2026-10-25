Stable fees, volatile earnings: What investors should know about EAAA IPO

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, backed by Edelweiss Alternatives, is an alternative investment platform focused on real assets and private credit. Institutional clients, including pension funds and insurance companies, account for 49.32% of its assets under management (AUM), while non-institutional clients contribute the remaining 50.68%.
The company is looking to raise around ₹1,200 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which is entirely an offer for sale, at a price band of ₹1,585-1,665 per share. The issue opens on 26 October. At the upper end of the price band, EAAA India Alternatives would have an implied market capitalization of ₹10,765 crore.