Earkart IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, other key details in 10 points

Earkart IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the SME firm, Earkart Ltd, a healthtech platform that specialises in hearing aids and accessories, is set to witness its final bidding round on Monday, 29 September 2025.

Earkart makes modern hearing devices, like Receiver-In-Canal (RIC), Invisible (IIC), Behind-The-Ear (BTE), In-The-Ear (ITE), In-The-Canal (ITC) and Completely-In-Canal (CIC).

10 key things to know about Earkart IPO 1. Earkart IPO dates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Earkart opened for public bidding on Thursday, 25 September 2025, and is scheduled to close after the final bidding round on Monday, 29 September 2025.

2. Earkart IPO price band: The company fixed the price band for the public issue at ₹135 per share with a face value of ₹10 per share.

3. Earkart IPO lot size: The public issue has 1,000 shares per lot, and the minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹2.7 lakh or 2,000 shares (2 lots). According to the offer details, the minimum lot size for HNI bidders is ₹4,05,000 or 3,000 shares (3 lots).

4. Earkart IPO subscription round: The company completed the first two days of public bidding on Thursday, 25 September 2025, and Friday, 26 September 2025.

After the first two days of the public bidding, both NII bidders and retail investors subscribed 0.04% to the Earkart IPO.

5. Earkart IPO offer details: The Earkart IPO is offering a book-built issue of up to 33,15,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share, amounting to ₹44.75 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component of 3,34,000 shares amounting to ₹4.50 crore.

The company aims to raise ₹49.26 crore from the Indian stock market. Rohit Misra is the promoter selling stakeholder of the public issue.

6. Earkart IPO objective: The company plans to use ₹21.10 crore out of the funds raised from the public issue to fund its Incremental Working Capital requirements. Earkart plans to use ₹17.33 crore out of the funds raised for capital expenditure requirements, and the remaining ₹63.40 lakh will be allocated to general corporate purposes.

7. Earkart IPO allotment and listing date: The company shares are set to be allocated to bidders on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, and the listing date is expected to be on Friday, 3 October 2025.

8. Earkart IPO book-runner, registrar: Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the offer.

Rikhav Securities Ltd is the market maker for the public offering.

9. Earkart IPO reservations: The company plans to allocate 5.07% of the shares to the market maker, 47.47% to Non-Institutional Investors (NII) or HNI investors, and the remaining 47.47% to retail investors.

10. Earkart IPO latest GMP: As of Sunday, 28 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Earkart IPO stands flat at ₹0 per share.

With the upper price band of the IPO at ₹135, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹135 apiece, marking a flat premium on the Indian stock market, according to the data collected from Investorgain. Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of an investor's willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee