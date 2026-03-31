MUMBAI: Digital payments platform Easebuzz is preparing to raise $80–100 million in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round, as the profitable fintech looks to set a valuation benchmark ahead of a potential public listing in the next 24-36 months, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Easebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker
SummaryThe profitable payments firm will launch a mid-year process with Avendus as banker, targeting a valuation markup ahead of a fundraise later this year and a public market debut in the next 24–36 months.
MUMBAI: Digital payments platform Easebuzz is preparing to raise $80–100 million in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round, as the profitable fintech looks to set a valuation benchmark ahead of a potential public listing in the next 24-36 months, according to two people familiar with the matter.
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