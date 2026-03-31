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Easebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker

Priyamvada C
3 min read31 Mar 2026, 11:17 AM IST
The fundraise comes as Easebuzz expands its payments and software stack across sectors to prepare for public markets amid intensifying fintech competition. (an AI-generated image)
The fundraise comes as Easebuzz expands its payments and software stack across sectors to prepare for public markets amid intensifying fintech competition. (an AI-generated image)
Summary

The profitable payments firm will launch a mid-year process with Avendus as banker, targeting a valuation markup ahead of a fundraise later this year and a public market debut in the next 24–36 months.

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MUMBAI: Digital payments platform Easebuzz is preparing to raise $80–100 million in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round, as the profitable fintech looks to set a valuation benchmark ahead of a potential public listing in the next 24-36 months, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI: Digital payments platform Easebuzz is preparing to raise $80–100 million in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round, as the profitable fintech looks to set a valuation benchmark ahead of a potential public listing in the next 24-36 months, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Pune-based company has appointed Avendus to manage the process, which is expected to launch mid-year and include both primary and secondary components. The round is likely to bring in a new lead investor and could value the company at a significant markup to the $200–250 million valuation it commanded in its April funding round last year, one of the people cited above said.

The Pune-based company has appointed Avendus to manage the process, which is expected to launch mid-year and include both primary and secondary components. The round is likely to bring in a new lead investor and could value the company at a significant markup to the $200–250 million valuation it commanded in its April funding round last year, one of the people cited above said.

“The next capital raise is aimed at setting the valuation ahead of a listing over the next 24–36 months and will bring in a new investor to lead the round and take the company public. Easebuzz has already crossed $100 million in annualized recurring revenue and is profitable,” the second person said. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Why the 'India-first' thesis is finally paying off for Fundamentum

The planned fundraise comes as Easebuzz scales its payments and software stack across sectors to position for the public markets, amid intensifying competition in India’s crowded fintech space.

“We are a well-capitalized and profitable organization, built on a disciplined and conservative approach to managing growth and expenses. Following our recent fundraise of 240 crore, we are not in immediate need of additional capital,” a spokesperson for the company told Mint in an emailed statement. “Going forward, we do see a pathway to the public markets; however, it would be premature to comment on timelines or potential valuations at this stage.”

Avendus declined to comment.

Revenue growth

In FY25, Easebuzz processed gross transaction value of over $30 billion, with revenue doubling to 650 crore from 294 crore a year earlier. It posted a net profit of 18.77 crore, compared with 37.7 lakh in FY24, according to a report by Entrackr.

The company competes with Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, BillDesk, Airpay and PayU in India’s digital payments market.

Also Read | Why Razorpay is prioritising Southeast Asia as fastest-growing revenue stream

Easebuzz has expanded beyond online payments into offline offerings such as point-of-sale (POS) devices and UPI QR-based soundbox solutions. Last year, it received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a full-service Payment Aggregator (PA), allowing it to offer services across online, offline and cross-border payments.

The development comes nearly a year after the company raised $30 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners in April last year, with participation from existing investors 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital. The round also provided an exit to Guild Capital, one of its early backers.

Founded in 2014, Easebuzz provides sector-focused SaaS products embedded with payments infrastructure to more than 200,000 businesses across industries including education, real estate, e-commerce, BFSI, government and travel. Its clients include Zepto, BigBasket, Bajaj FinServ, IRCTC, Star Health Insurance, Symbiosis University and DLF. The company has also partnered with NPCI Bharat BillPay to launch an interoperable B2B payments platform.

India’s digital payments market is projected to expand more than threefold in volume, from 159 billion transactions in FY24 to 481 billion by FY29, while the value of transactions is expected to more than double from 265 trillion to 593 trillion over the same period, according to a PwC report.

Also Read | Paytm braces for near-term Ebitda hit as digital payment infra incentive lapses
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOEasebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker

Easebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker

Priyamvada C
3 min read31 Mar 2026, 11:17 AM IST
The fundraise comes as Easebuzz expands its payments and software stack across sectors to prepare for public markets amid intensifying fintech competition. (an AI-generated image)
The fundraise comes as Easebuzz expands its payments and software stack across sectors to prepare for public markets amid intensifying fintech competition. (an AI-generated image)
Summary

The profitable payments firm will launch a mid-year process with Avendus as banker, targeting a valuation markup ahead of a fundraise later this year and a public market debut in the next 24–36 months.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Digital payments platform Easebuzz is preparing to raise $80–100 million in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round, as the profitable fintech looks to set a valuation benchmark ahead of a potential public listing in the next 24-36 months, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI: Digital payments platform Easebuzz is preparing to raise $80–100 million in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round, as the profitable fintech looks to set a valuation benchmark ahead of a potential public listing in the next 24-36 months, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Pune-based company has appointed Avendus to manage the process, which is expected to launch mid-year and include both primary and secondary components. The round is likely to bring in a new lead investor and could value the company at a significant markup to the $200–250 million valuation it commanded in its April funding round last year, one of the people cited above said.

The Pune-based company has appointed Avendus to manage the process, which is expected to launch mid-year and include both primary and secondary components. The round is likely to bring in a new lead investor and could value the company at a significant markup to the $200–250 million valuation it commanded in its April funding round last year, one of the people cited above said.

“The next capital raise is aimed at setting the valuation ahead of a listing over the next 24–36 months and will bring in a new investor to lead the round and take the company public. Easebuzz has already crossed $100 million in annualized recurring revenue and is profitable,” the second person said. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Why the 'India-first' thesis is finally paying off for Fundamentum

The planned fundraise comes as Easebuzz scales its payments and software stack across sectors to position for the public markets, amid intensifying competition in India’s crowded fintech space.

“We are a well-capitalized and profitable organization, built on a disciplined and conservative approach to managing growth and expenses. Following our recent fundraise of 240 crore, we are not in immediate need of additional capital,” a spokesperson for the company told Mint in an emailed statement. “Going forward, we do see a pathway to the public markets; however, it would be premature to comment on timelines or potential valuations at this stage.”

Avendus declined to comment.

Revenue growth

In FY25, Easebuzz processed gross transaction value of over $30 billion, with revenue doubling to 650 crore from 294 crore a year earlier. It posted a net profit of 18.77 crore, compared with 37.7 lakh in FY24, according to a report by Entrackr.

The company competes with Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, BillDesk, Airpay and PayU in India’s digital payments market.

Also Read | Why Razorpay is prioritising Southeast Asia as fastest-growing revenue stream

Easebuzz has expanded beyond online payments into offline offerings such as point-of-sale (POS) devices and UPI QR-based soundbox solutions. Last year, it received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a full-service Payment Aggregator (PA), allowing it to offer services across online, offline and cross-border payments.

The development comes nearly a year after the company raised $30 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners in April last year, with participation from existing investors 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital. The round also provided an exit to Guild Capital, one of its early backers.

Founded in 2014, Easebuzz provides sector-focused SaaS products embedded with payments infrastructure to more than 200,000 businesses across industries including education, real estate, e-commerce, BFSI, government and travel. Its clients include Zepto, BigBasket, Bajaj FinServ, IRCTC, Star Health Insurance, Symbiosis University and DLF. The company has also partnered with NPCI Bharat BillPay to launch an interoperable B2B payments platform.

India’s digital payments market is projected to expand more than threefold in volume, from 159 billion transactions in FY24 to 481 billion by FY29, while the value of transactions is expected to more than double from 265 trillion to 593 trillion over the same period, according to a PwC report.

Also Read | Paytm braces for near-term Ebitda hit as digital payment infra incentive lapses
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOEasebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker
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