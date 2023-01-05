Eastern Logica Infoway IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Eastern Logica Infoway IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
- Eastern Logica Infoway IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a discount of Re 1 in grey market today, say market observers
Eastern Logica Infoway IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open till 9th January 2023. The multi-brand retail company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹225 per equity share and one lot of the IPO comprises 600 company shares. The company aims to raise ₹16.94 crore from this public issue proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.
Meanwhile, ahead of subscription opening, shares of Eastern Logica Infoway has made its debut at a discounted price in grey market today. According to primary market observers, shares of Eastern Logica Infoway are availablea t discount of Re 1 in grey market today.
Here we list out important Eastern Logica Infoway IPO details in 10 points:
1] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO GMP: Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway are available at discount of Re 1 in grey market today, say market observers.
2] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO price: The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹225 per equity share.
3] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO size: The multi-brand company aims to raise ₹16.94 crore from its public offer out of which ₹2 crore is reserved for OFS (offer for sale).
4] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO lot size: . bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 600 shares.
5] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO subscription date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 9th January 2023.
6] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allocation is expected on 12th January 2023.
7] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO official registrar: KFinTechnologies Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.
8] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.
9] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO listing date: The public issue is expected to hit secondary markets on 17th January 2023.
10] Promoters' shareholding: After listing of the public issue, promoters' shareholding in the company will go down from 100 per cent to 73.59 per cent.
