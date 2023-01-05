Eastern Logica Infoway IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Eastern Logica Infoway IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open till 9th January 2023. The multi-brand retail company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹225 per equity share and one lot of the IPO comprises 600 company shares. The company aims to raise ₹16.94 crore from this public issue proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

