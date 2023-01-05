Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Eastern Logica Infoway IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Eastern Logica Infoway IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

2 min read . 10:07 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Eastern Logica Infoway IPO price: The public issue is offered at a fixed price of 225 per equity share.

  • Eastern Logica Infoway IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a discount of Re 1 in grey market today, say market observers

Eastern Logica Infoway IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open till 9th January 2023. The multi-brand retail company has fixed price band of the public issue at 225 per equity share and one lot of the IPO comprises 600 company shares. The company aims to raise 16.94 crore from this public issue proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

Meanwhile, ahead of subscription opening, shares of Eastern Logica Infoway has made its debut at a discounted price in grey market today. According to primary market observers, shares of Eastern Logica Infoway are availablea t discount of Re 1 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Eastern Logica Infoway IPO details in 10 points:

1] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO GMP: Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway are available at discount of Re 1 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO price: The public issue is offered at a fixed price of 225 per equity share.

3] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO size: The multi-brand company aims to raise 16.94 crore from its public offer out of which 2 crore is reserved for OFS (offer for sale).

4] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO lot size: . bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 600 shares.

5] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO subscription date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 9th January 2023.

6] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allocation is expected on 12th January 2023.

7] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO official registrar: KFinTechnologies Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

9] Eastern Logica Infoway IPO listing date: The public issue is expected to hit secondary markets on 17th January 2023.

10] Promoters' shareholding: After listing of the public issue, promoters' shareholding in the company will go down from 100 per cent to 73.59 per cent.

