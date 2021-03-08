MUMBAI: Easy Trip Planners Ltd's Rs510 crore initial public offer (IPO) saw strong demand, with the issue fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by retail investors.

Retail investors bid for over three times the portion reserved for them.

The IPO received bids for 14.97 million shares against the 15 million on offer, according to data available with stock exchanges.

Retail investors bid for nearly 8.50 million shares against the 2.74 million offered, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.01 times. Qualified institutional bidders were yet to put in their bids.

The company has fixed the issue price at ₹186-187 per share. The offer will close on 10 March.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of Rs255 crore each by promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti. The listing will be on or around 19 March. Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti hold 49.81% and 49.68% stake, respectively, in the company.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are managing the IPO.

