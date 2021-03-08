Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Easy Trip Planners IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Easy Trip Planners IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Easy Trip Planners IPO received bids for 14.97 million shares against the 15 million on offer. (Photo: AP)
1 min read . 12:58 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Retail investors bid for nearly 8.50 million shares against the 2.74 million offered, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.01 times. Qualified institutional bidders were yet to put in their bids.

MUMBAI: Easy Trip Planners Ltd's Rs510 crore initial public offer (IPO) saw strong demand, with the issue fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by retail investors.

MUMBAI: Easy Trip Planners Ltd's Rs510 crore initial public offer (IPO) saw strong demand, with the issue fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by retail investors.

Retail investors bid for over three times the portion reserved for them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Retail investors bid for over three times the portion reserved for them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The IPO received bids for 14.97 million shares against the 15 million on offer, according to data available with stock exchanges.

Retail investors bid for nearly 8.50 million shares against the 2.74 million offered, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.01 times. Qualified institutional bidders were yet to put in their bids.

The company has fixed the issue price at 186-187 per share. The offer will close on 10 March.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of Rs255 crore each by promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti. The listing will be on or around 19 March. Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti hold 49.81% and 49.68% stake, respectively, in the company.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are managing the IPO.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.