The IPO of online travel company Easy Trip Planners opens for subscription on March 8th. The company has fixed a price band of ₹186-187 per share for its ₹510-crore initial share-sale. EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd. The three-day issue would close on March 10.

Here are 10 things to know to know about Easy Trip Planners IPO:

The lot size is 80. KFintech Private Limited is the registrar of ₹510 crore Easy Trip Planners IPO.

According to brokerages, the share allotment is likely to be finalised on March 16 and Easy Trip Planners shares may list on March 19, 2021.

The company's initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale. Easy Trip Planners founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti, who hold 49.81% and 49.68% stake, respectively, will each sell shares to the tune of ₹255 crore through offer-for-sale mechanism.

The company's issue is being managed by Axis Capital and JM Financial.

Easy Trip Planners has kept 75% for QIBs, 15% for HNI and 10% for retail investors.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

The company claimed that it was the only profitable online travel agency among the key online travel agencies in India during FY18-FY20 in terms of net profit margin.

Easy Trip Planners said it has recovered 70% booking volumes in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021, in terms of segments in comparison to the third quarter of Fiscal 2020.

In 2010, online travel company MakeMyTrip got listed on Nasdaq.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via