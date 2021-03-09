Mumbai: The ₹510 crore initial public offer of of online travel portal operator Easy Trip Planners Ltd (ETPL) was subscribed 7.24 times on the second day of bidding as it received a bumper response from retail investors.

The offer has received bids for 108.5 million equity shares against the IPO size of over 15.08 million shares. The issue closes on Wednesday.

The retail portion was subscribed 32.89 times. Non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 4.07 times and that of qualified institutional buyers saw 28% subscription as of Tuesday, according to the subscription data available on exchanges.

Easy Trip Planners raised ₹179 crore from anchor investors on Friday. The issue is entirely an offer for sale by promoters Nishant and Rikant Pitti, who are offering shares worth ₹255 crore each, at a price band of ₹186-187 apiece.

"We like ETPL given its lean business model, differentiated offering and strong customer connect. However the travel industry which was significantly impacted due to Covid-19, is likely to take much longer time to revive; though recovery is visible and vaccination drive would further propel it" said Motilal Oswal Retail Research with advised investors to subscribe the IPO as it is being the first in the segment to get listed in India, and could generate high investor interest.

The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary value added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.

The company earns 94% of its revenue from airline tickets booked by customers from its platforms in the form of commissions and incentives.

Gross Booking Revenues decreased from ₹3179.80 crore in the nine months ended December 2019 to Rs1220.76 crore in the nine months ended December 2020 on account of travel restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. Further, Gross Booking Volumes decreased from 4.05 million to 1.77 million.

Investment banks Axis Capital and JM Financial are managing the IPO.

