Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 7.24 times on day 2

"We like ETPL given its lean business model, differentiated offering and strong customer connect. However the travel industry which was significantly impacted due to Covid-19, is likely to take much longer time to revive; though recovery is visible and vaccination drive would further propel it" said Motilal Oswal Retail Research with advised investors to subscribe the IPO as it is being the first in the segment to get listed in India, and could generate high investor interest.