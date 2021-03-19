Easy Trip Planners shares debuted at a premium on exchanges today. They were up at ₹196 as compared to issue price of ₹187. At day's high, shares rose to ₹233, up 25% from issue price. The IPO of Easy Trip Planners was subscribed nearly 160 times. Online travel company Easy Trip Planners operates EaseMyTrip.com website. The initial public offer (IPO) was an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹510 crore. It was in the price range of ₹186-187 per share.

Easy Trip Planners IPO was open between March 8 and March 10 and the ₹510-crore issue received bids for over 240.27 crore shares against more than 1.50 crore shares on offer. Retail individual investors segment was subscribed 70.40 times, the category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 77.53 times, while those for non-institutional investors 382.21 times.

In the Easy Trip Planners IPO, 10% of the issue was reserved retail investors, 15% for non-institutional bidders and 75% for qualified institutional buyers

Ahead of the IPO, Easy Trip Planners had raised ₹229 crore from anchor investors. Easy Trip Planners said the objective of the issue is to get benefit of listing the shares on the stock exchanges, which will further enhance its visibility and brand and also provide liquidity for the existing shareholders.

Easy Trip Planner businesses are organized primarily in following segments: airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages and other travel services like rail tickets, bus tickets, taxi rentals and ancillary value added services such as travel insurance, visa processing.

Meanwhile, the ₹583 crore IPO of gaming firm Nazara Technologies was subscribed 10.55 times on Thursday, the second day of subscription. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 72%, non-nstitutional investors 7.73 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 44.47 times. The initial public offer is of 5,294,392 equity shares and is in a price range of ₹1,100-1,101 per share.

Another IPO, from Suryoday Small Finance Bank, was fully subscribed on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The ₹582-crore issue received bids for 1,36,77,272 shares against 1,35,15,150 shares on offer, as per the NSE data. The portion meant for non-institutional investors has subscribed 20 per cent and those for retail individual investors (RIIs) 2 times.

