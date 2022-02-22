EbixCash to file draft papers for a $1 bn IPO

“EbixCash has more than 320,000 distribution outlets in India and holds a leadership position when it comes to forex and inward remittances and accounted for $7 billion in foreign exchange annually and $6.5 billion in remittances per year in the pre-covid era. It caters to 91% of the inward money transfers for Western Union. In the financial technologies domain it has more than 150 lending solution installations, over 60 AMC clients globally, and more than 32 banking, financial services and insurance clients in India. Its exclusive partnership with MoneyGram has seen it service a remittance volume of $2 billion annually," the second person said.