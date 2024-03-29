Ecos Mobility and Hospitality files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO
Ecos Mobility and Hospitality IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of a maximum of 18,000,000 equity shares, comprising of up to 9,900,000 equity shares by Rajesh Loomba and up to 8,100,000 equity shares by Aditya Loomba.
Mobility services provider Ecos Mobility and Hospitality, said on Friday, that it has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO) of up to 18,000,000 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started