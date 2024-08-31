Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date likely today. GMP jumps after strong subscription, how to check status online

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date likely today. GMP jumps after strong subscription, how to check status online

Asit Manohar

  • ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 160 in the grey market today

ECOS Mobility IPO subscription status: After three days of bidding that ended last Friday, the mainboard issue got subscribed 64.26 times.

ECOS Mobility IPO: The three days of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited ended on 30th August 2024. After the ECOS Mobility IPO subscription ends, applicants eagerly await the ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date. As per the 'T+3' listing rule, the ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is most likely on 4th September 2024, i.e. on Wednesday next week. So, the ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date is expected today or Monday next week. Those who have applied for the ECOS Mobility IPO are advised to check the ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online on BSE or at the website of Link Intime India Private Limited.

ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, after the end of bidding for the ECOS Mobility IPO subscription, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the mainboard IPO. According to stock market observers, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited shares are quoting at a premium of 160 in today's grey market. This means today's ECOS Mobility IPO grey market premium (GMP) is 160, 7 higher than Friday's ECOS Mobility IPO GMP of 153.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

ECOS Mobility IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding that ended last Friday, ECOS Mobility IPO subscription status signals the mainboard issue was subscribed 64.26 times, the retail portion of the public issue was booked 19.79 times, the NII segment was filled 71.23 times, and the QIB portion of the book build issue was subscribed 136.85 times.

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, an applicant can check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar's website. In the case of the ECOS Mobility IPO, Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar. So, one can check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in.

For more convenience, one can log in at the direct BSE link—https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx—or at the Link Intime link—https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx—and check the ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

ECOS Mobility IPO details

If the ECOS Mobility IPO allotment is not announced today, applicants can expect the allotment date on 2nd September 2024, i.e., Monday next week. The most likely ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is 4th September 2024, i.e., Wednesday next week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.