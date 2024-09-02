ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check allotment status online

ECOS Mobility IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has now ended investors now await the ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date which is likely today.

ECOS Mobility IPO opened for subscription on August 28 and ended on August 30. According to the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is September 4, i.e. on Wednesday.

The company is set to finalise the basis of allotment today. Applicants of ECOS Mobility IPO can check their ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online.

The equity shares of ECOS Mobility will be credited into the demat accounts of eligible bidders on September 3 and the company will initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check their ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the ECOS Mobility IPO registrar.

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status check can be done online by following a few steps. Here are the simple steps to check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status online:

ECOS Mobility IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link -https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘ECOS India Mobility & Hospitality Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ECOS Mobility IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘ECOS India Mobility & Hospitality Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ECOS Mobility IPO GMP ECOS Mobility shares are commanding a decent premium as the grey market is highly bullish on the mainboard IPO. ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹161 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that ECOS Mobility shares are trading higher by ₹161 apiece than its issue price in the grey market.

Considering the ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated ECOS Mobility IPO listing price is ₹495 per share, a premium of 48% to the IPO price of ₹334 per share.

ECOS Mobility IPO Details ECOS Mobility IPO opened for public subscription on August 28 and closed on August 30. ECOS Mobility IPO allotment date is today, September 2, and the IPO listing date is September 4. ECOS Mobility shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

ECOS Mobility IPO price band was set at ₹318 to ₹334 per share. The company raised ₹601.20 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely an offer for sale of 1.8 crore equity share.

ECOS Mobility IPO subscription status shows that the mainboard IPO was subscribed 64.26 times in total. The issue received 19.79 times subscription in the retail segment, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 71.23 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 136.85 times.