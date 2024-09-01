ECOS Mobility IPO allotment to be finalised on Sep 2; here’s step-by-step guide on how to check status

The allotment of the ECOS Mobility initial public offerings (IPO) is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 2. According to the 'T+3' listing rule, the ECOS Mobility IPO is expected to be listed on 4th September 2024, which falls on a Wednesday next week.

Investors who had applied for the ECOS Mobility IPO are encouraged to check the allotment status online on the BSE website or through the Link Intime India Private Limited website.

ECOS Mobility IPO subscription status After a three-day bidding process that concluded last Friday, the subscription status for ECOS Mobility's IPO indicates that the mainboard issue was oversubscribed by 64.26 times. The retail portion was subscribed 19.79 times, the NII segment saw 71.23 times subscription, and the QIB portion of the book build issue was subscribed 136.85 times.

Here's step-by-step guide on how to check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status - BSE Open the BSE website on any smart device (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). 2. Enter the application number or PAN number to verify the allotment status.

3. Select Ecos Mobility and Hospitality IPO.

4. Enter your PAN details and click "Search" to check the status.

Link Intime Open the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. Select Ecos Mobility IPO in company's name section. Enter your PAN details or application no. or DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC. Then click on ‘Submit’ to check status.

ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today Following the conclusion of the ECOS Mobility IPO subscription period, the grey market has become highly optimistic about the mainboard IPO. According to stock market analysts, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited shares are trading at a premium of ₹152 in today's grey market. This reflects an increase of ₹1 from Friday’s grey market premium of ₹153.