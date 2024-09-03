ECOS Mobility IPO listing date fast approaching. GMP signals strong debut of shares

  • ECOS Mobility shares are trading with a strong premium in the unlisted market as sentiment remains bullish for the mainboard IPO. Check what ECOS Mobility IPO GMP suggests about the estimated share listing.

Ankit Gohel
Published3 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
ECOS Mobility IPO listing date fast approaching. GMP signals strong debut of shares

ECOS Mobility IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality has concluded with heavy oversubscription. The ECOS Mobility IPO share allotment has also been finalised and now the applicants look ahead to the IPO listing. ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is likely tomorrow.

The biffing for ECOS Mobility IPO started on August 28 and ended on August 30. According to the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is scheduled for tomorrow, September 4, i.e. on Wednesday.

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment is finalised and the investors who have received share allotment look out for the ECOS Mobility IPO listing tomorrow.

Ahead of ECOS Mobility share listing, the ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, signals a strong debut of shares. Investors watch out for ECOS Mobility IPO GMP ahead of the listing to gauge the estimated ECOS Mobility share listing price.

Here’s what ECOS Mobility IPO GMP suggests about the estimated listing price:

ECOS Mobility IPO GMP

ECOS Mobility shares are trading with a strong premium in the unlisted market as sentiment remains bullish for the mainboard IPO. According to stock market experts, ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today is 161 per share. This shows that the equity shares of ECOS Mobility are trading higher by 161 apiece than its issue price in the grey market.

Considering the ECOS Mobility IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated ECOS Mobility IPO listing price is 495 per share, which is at a premium of 48% to the IPO price of 334 per share.

ECOS Mobility IPO Details

The bidding for ECOS Mobility IPO began on August 28 and concluded on August 30. The IPO allotment date was September 2, and the ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is September 4. The equity shares of ECOS Mobility will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised 601.20 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely an offer for sale of 1.8 crore equity shares at a set price band of 318 to 334 per share.

ECOS Mobility IPO subscription status shows that the mainboard IPO was heavily oversubscribed led by strong demand from investors. ECOS Mobility IPO was subscribed 64.26 times. The issue was booked 19.79 times in the retail segment, and 71.23 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 136.85 times.

Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the ECOS Mobility IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
