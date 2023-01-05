Fund manager cites Page Industries' listing as a lesson for IPO investors1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- The IPO market is going to be one of the most interesting ones to watch in 2023, said Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta
The initial public offer (IPO) market is going to be one of the most interesting ones to watch in 2023, as per well-known fund manager Radhika Gupta, who is the managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company, as she believes good companies think of an IPO as just an event in their life cycle, and not an end game.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started