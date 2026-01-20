Edelweiss subsidiary EAAA India Alternatives files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,500 crore IPO

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EAAA India Alternatives Limited, filed a draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

The Mumbai-based asset management company aims to raise up to ₹1,500 crore from the Indian stock market through an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹5 apiece, according to the preliminary draft papers.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO The proposed IPO is a book-built issue, and the number of shares to be offered has not been disclosed at the draft prospectus stage. The book building process determines the issue price based on investor demand.

As per the DRHP filing, there is no fresh issue portion of the initial public offering. Hence, all proceeds from the issue go to the promoter and investor selling stakeholders, and the company will not receive any funds from the public issue.

The public issue is being managed by multiple book-running lead managers, including Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Since this is the company's first public offering, there is no prior trading market for its shares.

All about EAAA India Alternatives EAAA is one of the leading alternative asset management platforms in India, in terms of assets under management, with over 15 years of experience in managing long-term patient capital, and an AUM of ₹65,503 crore, as of 30 September 2025, the company said.

The company's financial statements showed that its revenue from operations stood at ₹670.2 crore in FY2025, a rise of 36% from ₹492.5 crore in the year-ago period.