Effwa Infra and Research IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Effwa Infra and Research Ltd saw a huge demand and robust subscription. As the bidding period has ended, investors now await Effwa Infra and Research IPO allotment which is expected to be fixed today.

Effwa Infra and Research IPO opened for subscription on July 5 and closed on July 9. Effwa Infra and Research IPO allotment date is likely today, July 10, and the listing date is July 12.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment soon and investors can check Effwa Infra IPO allotment status online through the website on NSE and the official portal of IPO registrar.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Effwa Infra and Research IPO registrar.

The company will credit the equity shares on July 11 into the demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment, while those whose applications have been rejected will get the refunds on the same day.

Investors can do Effwa Infra and Research IPO allotment status check online by following a few easy steps mentioned below.

Effwa Infra and Research IPO Allotment Status Check Step 1] Visit Effwa Infra and Research IPO Registrar Bigshare Services website on this link -https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2] Select Effwa Infra and Research Limited in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Beneficiary Id, or PAN in the Selection Type menu

Step 4] Enter the detail as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Search

Your Effwa Infra and Research IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Effwa Infra and Research IPO Subscription Status Effwa Infra and Research IPO received remarkable response from investors across segments. Effwa Infra and Research IPO was subscribed 313.65 times in total as the public issue got bids for 131.07 crore equity shares as against 41.79 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 323.81 times in the retail category, 166.56 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 477.27 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Effwa Infra and Research IPO GMP Today Effwa Infra and Research shares are trading at a robust premium in the unlisted market. Effwa Infra and Research IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹120 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Effwa Infra and Research shares are trading higher by ₹120 apiece in the grey market, than their IPO price.

Considering the Effwa Infra and Research IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimates listing price of Effwa Infra and Research shares is ₹202 apiece, a premium of 146.95% to the IPO price of ₹82 per share.

Effwa Infra and Research IPO Details The bidding for Effwa Infra and Research IPO began on Friday, July 5, and ended on Tuesday, July 9. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalized today, July 10, and the listing date is July 12. Effwa Infra and Research shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Effwa Infra IPO price band was set at ₹78 to ₹82 per share. The company raised ₹51.27 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 53.17 lakh equity shares worth ₹43.60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 9.36 lakh shares worth ₹7.68 crore.

Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the Effwa Infra and Research IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

