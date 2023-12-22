Electro Force (India) Limited IPO allotment date: Electro Force (India) Limited IPO share allotment is scheduled to be finalised today (Friday, December 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Electro Force (India) Limited IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, December 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Electro Force India IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27.

If you have applied for the Electro Force IPO, you can check your Electro Force IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Electro Force IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Electro Force (India) Limited IPO's registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the 'Submit' button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on 'Submit' button.

Step 4 The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Electro Force (India) Limited IPO shares allotted.

Electro Force (India) Limited IPO subscription status Electro Force IPO subscription status is 4.28 times, on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 6.44 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 2.12 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 3,52,96,800 shares against 82,39,200 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Electro Force IPO subscription status was 93% on day 1, and was booked 2.02 times on day 2.

Electro Force (India) Limited IPO GMP today Electro Force IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, similar to previous session, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹93 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Electro Force (India) Limited IPO GMP was +10 on December 20. This indicated Electro Force (India) Limited share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

