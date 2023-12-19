Electro Force (India) Limited IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Electro Force (India) Limited IPO opens for subscription on December 19 and closes on December 21, with a price band of ₹93 per share. Electro Force (India) Limited develops and manufactures metal/plastic contact parts and electrical components for various industries in India.
Electro Force (India) Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21. The Electro Force (India) Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹93 apiece. The Electro Force IPO lot size is 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started