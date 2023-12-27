Electro Force share price lists at ₹100 on NSE against issue price of ₹93
Electro Force (India) Limited IPO, worth ₹80.68 crore, consisted of a fresh issue of 6,000,000 equity shares and an offer for sale component.
Electro Force IPO listing: Electro Force (India) made a decent debut on NSE on Wednesday, December 27. The scrip opened at ₹100, with a premium of 7.5 per cent, against the issue price of ₹93, on the NSE and soon rose to the level of ₹105. However, it lost some steam and traded at ₹95.20 around 10:15 am.
