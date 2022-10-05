Electronics Mart India IPO fully subscribed on day 1. Check latest GMP

Electronics Mart India IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, with no offer for sale component. Price range for the offer is at ₹56-59 per share. The company in its draft IPO papers said that it intends to utilise the net proceeds to fund its capital expenditure, support incremental working capital requirements and pay debt and will also be used for general corporate purposes.

