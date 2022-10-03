Electronics Mart India IPO: Latest GMP ahead of issue opening for subscription tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 07:51 AM IST
- Electronics Mart India IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to ₹500 cr, with no OFS component
Listen to this article
Consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India Ltd's (EMIL) three day initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription this week on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and will conclude on October 7, 2022. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹56-59 per share.