“Electronics Mart India is amongst the dominating consumer durables and electronics retailer centralised in South India. Almost 90% of its revenues come from retail chains. 50% of its revenue comes from the sale of large appliances. Based on FY22 earnings post fresh issue, the IPO is priced at a p/e of 21.77x on the upper band, which seems to be moderate as the sector is highly competitive with the presence of deep pocketed players – in both online & offline segments," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder, UnlistedArena.