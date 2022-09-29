Electronics Mart India IPO: Check GMP as subscription opens next week2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 10:34 AM IST
- Electronics Mart India IPO: The company has fixed a price band of ₹56-59 a share
Consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India Ltd's ₹500 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription next week on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and the three-day share sale conclude on October 7, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹56-59 a share.