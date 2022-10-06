Electronics Mart India IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Electronics Mart India IPO was fully subscribed at 1.69 times on first day of offer on Tuesday
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India was fully subscribed 1.69 times on the first day of offer on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 10,58,09,796 shares against 6,25,00,000 shares on offer, according to the data available with the NSE. The issue closes on Friday, October 7, 2022. The market was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.