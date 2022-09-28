Electronics Mart India IPO's price band announced as issue to open next week2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:17 PM IST
- Electronics Mart India IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, with no OFS component
Consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India Ltd's ₹500 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription next week on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and conclude on October 7, 2022. The company on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of ₹56-59 a share. In the grey market, Electronics Mart India shares commanded a premium or grey market premium of ₹25 per share.