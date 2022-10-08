Electronics Mart India IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription3 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 07:03 AM IST
- Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹35, say market observers
Electronics Mart India IPO: The public issue of Electronics Mart India Ltd had an electrifying end of three days subscription on Friday as the issue got subscribed 71.93 times on the final day of bidding. The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 169.54 times. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 63.59 times. Retail Portion saw a subscription of 19.71 times. After closure of Electronics Mart IPO subscription, bidders are now eagerly waiting for Electronics Mart IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th October 2022.