Electronics Mart India IPO: The public issue of Electronics Mart India Ltd had an electrifying end of three days subscription on Friday as the issue got subscribed 71.93 times on the final day of bidding. The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 169.54 times. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 63.59 times. Retail Portion saw a subscription of 19.71 times. After closure of Electronics Mart IPO subscription, bidders are now eagerly waiting for Electronics Mart IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th October 2022.

Meanwhile, after strong response by investors, grey market is also signaling positive signals in regard to Electronics Mart IPO. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart India Ltd are available at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market today.

Electronics Mart IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Electronics Mart IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹35, which is ₹5 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹30 apiece. They said that strong response by investors raised grey market's expectations from the public issue though Dalal Street sentiments were highly volatile throughout the week. They went on to add that the sentiment may further improve once there is clear indication about trend reversal in the secondary market. Market observers maintained that Electronics Mart IPO GMP has remained around ₹30 to ₹35, which is highly promising against its price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per equity share.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹35, which means the grey market is expecting that the public issue will list on the Indian bourses at around ₹94 ( ₹59 + ₹35) per equity share, around 60 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹59 apiece. This means grey market is expecting around 60 per cent listing premium from the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that one should not rely on the GMP of a public issue as it has nothing to do with the financials of the company. They said that grey market data is completely speculative and it involves even those who have high stake involved in the public offer. Hence, GMP can be artificial as well. They advised investors to follow balance sheet of the company as it gives concrete and exact picture of the company.

Speaking on the fundamentals of Electronics Mart India Ltd, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company’s scale of operations along with its long-standing relationship with leading consumer brands enables it to procure products at competitive rates. Company being one of the fastest growing consumer durable and electronics retailer with consistent track record of growth and industry leading profitability has business model that provide operational flexibility to create long term sustainable footprint."

Giving 'buy' tag to Electronics Mart IPO, Nirmal Bang report said, "Being the 4th largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India and the largest in South India, EMI enjoys favorable terms of pricing/margins from brands due to its scale - this is a key advantage. EMI has demonstrated superior performance among all major consumer durable and electronics retailers in India in terms of growth with revenue CAGR of 26% over FY15-20 (pre-covid) and also managed to deliver respectable ROE of 17.4% during the covid impacted year of FY22. We believe EMI is being offered at attractive valuations at PE of 21.8x FY22 & EV/EBITDA of 9.7x FY22."

Electronics Mart IPO is likely to list on BSE and NSE on 17th October 2022.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.