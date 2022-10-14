Electronics Mart India IPO: What GMP signals ahead of shares listing

“In terms of valuations, the post-issue P/E works out to 21.8x FY22 EPS (at the upper end of the issue price band) which is low compared to its peer Aditya Vision Ltd. Further, EMIL has better revenue growth (CAGR of 17%) over 2 years, better return on equity and expansion plan on the cards. Considering all the positive factors, we believe this valuation is at reasonable levels," said brokerage Angel One in the IPO note.