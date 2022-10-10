Electronics Mart IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 07:58 AM IST
- Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹26.50 per equity share, say market observers
Electronics Mart IPO: After strong response by investors to the public issue worth ₹500 crore, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely on 12th October 2022. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹26.50 in grey market today that means grey market is expecting strong listing premium from the public issue.