OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Electronics Mart IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
Listen to this article

Electronics Mart IPO: After strong response by investors to the public issue worth 500 crore, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely on 12th October 2022. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of 26.50 in grey market today that means grey market is expecting strong listing premium from the public issue.

Electronics Mart IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Electronics Mart IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 26.50, which is 3.50 below its Sunday GMP of 30. They said that after closure of subscription, base building in grey market is not a new thing that is happening with the Electronics Mart IPO. However, the public issue has continued to trade at a premium of 30 to 35 for near one week that means grey market is expecting strong listing of the public issue.

What this GMP mean

Market observers maintained that Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is 26.5, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue will list around 85.50 per share, which is around 45 per cent higher from its price band of 56 to 59 per equity share. They said that for last one week grey market has been signaling that the listing premium from the public issue would be around 50 per cent, which augurs well about the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an ideal indicator about the possible listing premium one can expect from a public offer. They said that GMP can be an artificial number as it involved even those who have stake involved in the public issue. They advised investors to look at the financials of the company as it gives concrete and complete fundamental picture of the company.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Electronics Mart IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those bidders who have applied for the IPO are advised not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allotment. They can check Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFintech's website — karisma.kfintech.com. They can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout