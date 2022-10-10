Electronics Mart IPO: After strong response by investors to the public issue worth ₹500 crore, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely on 12th October 2022. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹26.50 in grey market today that means grey market is expecting strong listing premium from the public issue.

Electronics Mart IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Electronics Mart IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹26.50, which is ₹3.50 below its Sunday GMP of ₹30. They said that after closure of subscription, base building in grey market is not a new thing that is happening with the Electronics Mart IPO. However, the public issue has continued to trade at a premium of ₹30 to 35 for near one week that means grey market is expecting strong listing of the public issue.

What this GMP mean

Market observers maintained that Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹26.5, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue will list around ₹85.50 per share, which is around 45 per cent higher from its price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per equity share. They said that for last one week grey market has been signaling that the listing premium from the public issue would be around 50 per cent, which augurs well about the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an ideal indicator about the possible listing premium one can expect from a public offer. They said that GMP can be an artificial number as it involved even those who have stake involved in the public issue. They advised investors to look at the financials of the company as it gives concrete and complete fundamental picture of the company.

Electronics Mart IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those bidders who have applied for the IPO are advised not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allotment. They can check Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFintech's website — karisma.kfintech.com. They can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.