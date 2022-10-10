Electronics Mart IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

What this GMP mean

Market observers maintained that Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹26.5, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue will list around ₹85.50 per share, which is around 45 per cent higher from its price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per equity share. They said that for last one week grey market has been signaling that the listing premium from the public issue would be around 50 per cent, which augurs well about the public issue.