Electronics Mart IPO listing date: After allocation of shares, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Electronics Mart IPO listing date, which is fixed on 17th October 2022. As per the information available on official website of BSE, from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have remained steady in regard to Electronics Mart shares. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today that means grey market is expecting strong listing of the public issue.

Electronics Mart IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Electronics Mart IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday's close of ₹26. They said that Electronics Mart IPO GMP has remained around ₹30 for more than a week and it has remain unperturbed by the secondary market sentiments. That means, grey market is quite bullish on Electronics Mart shares. So, as per the grey market sentiments one can expect strong listing gains when the share lists on BSE and NSE on Monday.

What this GMP means?

As per the market observers, Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹30 which means grey market is expecting that Electronics Mart IPO listing price would be around ₹89 ( ₹59 + ₹30), which is more than 50 per cent of its price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per equity share. So, those bidders who follow grey market, may expect strong listing gain on Monday.

Stock market experts on Electronics Mart IPO listing gain

On Electronics Mart IPO listing price, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Electronics Mart India shares are commanding a premium or grey market premium (GMP), has surged to ₹30 in the grey market today as compared to Rs.24 yesterday. We can expect a listing price of ₹86-89. Investors may hold the shares for listing gains and further appreciation in share price.

Ravi Singh, vice President and head of Research at Share India said, "EMIL under the brand name of Bajaj Electronics has one of the highest margin among peers with a decent revenue growth. Over a period of 2 years, EMIL has given better RoE due and it’s upper price band trades at a 18.5x FY22 P/E, which is significantly lower in terms of valuations than it’s peer. We expect the IPO may list at a premium of around 30 to 35 percent on listing day."

