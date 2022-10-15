Electronics Mart IPO listing on Monday. What GMP (grey market premium) signals?

Electronics Mart IPO listing date: After allocation of shares, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Electronics Mart IPO listing date, which is fixed on 17th October 2022. As per the information available on official website of BSE, from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have remained steady in regard to Electronics Mart shares. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today that means grey market is expecting strong listing of the public issue.

