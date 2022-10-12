Electronics Mart IPO allotment: Announcement of share allotment for the public issue worth ₹500 crore can be announced any time soon as most likely Electronics Mart IPO allotment date is 12th October 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

Electronics Mart IPO allotment: Links to check status online

For convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online.

Electronics Mart IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide to check one's IPO application online:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Electronics Mart IPO;

3] Enter your Electronics Mart IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Electronics Mart IPO allotment status on BSE will become available.

Electronics Mart IPO allotment: How to check status on KFintech

Those bidders who want to check their IPO application status online on official registrar's website, they need to login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus abnd follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Click at Electronics Mart IPO;

3] Slect either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN;

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' option.

Your Electronics Mart IPO allotment status will become visible on your computer screen or on your smartphone's or android phone's screen.

Electronics Mart IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹29 in grey market today. This means Electronics Mart IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹29.