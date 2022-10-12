Electronics Mart IPO allotment: Announcement of share allotment for the public issue worth ₹500 crore can be announced any time soon as most likely Electronics Mart IPO allotment date is 12th October 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check Electronics Mart IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

