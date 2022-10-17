Electronics Mart IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'decent' debut2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 06:41 AM IST
- Electronics Mart IPO GMP today is ₹30,, which is around 50% higher from its upper price band
Electronics Mart IPO listing: Shares of Electronics Mart India Limited is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).