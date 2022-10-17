Electronics Mart IPO listing: Shares of Electronics Mart India Limited is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).

According to stock market experts, there was enough on the table for the bidders as Electronics Mart IPO was reasonably priced, which led to strong subscription of the public offer. They said that Electronics Mart shares may give up to 50 per cent listing gain to its lucky allottees. They said that Electronics Mart IPO GMP is also signaling strong listing of Electronics Mart shares as it has been oscillating at a premium of around ₹30 after allotment of shares to the subscribers.

Speaking on Electronics Mart IPO listing gains that one can expect, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The IPO of Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL) was priced reasonably, leaving enough on the table for investors. Moreover, the issue size was also small, which resulted in a hefty subscription for the issue. Looking at valuation and response, one can expect a decent listing of around 40 to 50 per cent premium."

Predicting strong debut of Electronics Mart share, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Electronic Mart share is expected to make its debut at a significant premium due to strong investor interest and a turnaround in the market sentiments. The issue received a good response from investors, especially from the institutional side, and the current GMP is ₹30 (which is around 51 per cent over its issue price). The company’s valuations are reasonable and the growth outlook is constructive." He went on to add that electronic and consumer durable market is intensely competitive and has witnessed a significant disruption by e-commerce players. The Swastika Investmart expert advised investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company.

On Electronics Mart shares' opening price, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Electronics Mart India shares are commanding a premium in grey market. Electronics Mart shares have surged to the tune of ₹30 that had once fallen to ₹24 ahead of the share allotment. We can expect a listing price of ₹86-89 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.