Electronics Mart IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'decent' debut

Predicting strong debut of Electronics Mart share, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Electronic Mart share is expected to make its debut at a significant premium due to strong investor interest and a turnaround in the market sentiments. The issue received a good response from investors, especially from the institutional side, and the current GMP is ₹30 (which is around 51 per cent over its issue price). The company’s valuations are reasonable and the growth outlook is constructive." He went on to add that electronic and consumer durable market is intensely competitive and has witnessed a significant disruption by e-commerce players. The Swastika Investmart expert advised investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company.