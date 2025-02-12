Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status: Following the closure of Eleganz Interiors initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has shifted to its allotment status, which is expected to be out today, February 12.

The ₹78 crore IPO of Eleganz Interiors was open for subscription from February 7 to February 11, garnering 30.65 times bids. The retail portion was booked 21.44 times, NII portion 60.42 times and QIB portion 24.45 times. The IPO was priced at ₹130 per share.

Given the oversubscription of the IPO, shares will be allotted to investors on a proportional basis. Investors who received allotment can expect shares to be credited on February 13. The refund in case of non-allotment is likely on the same day.

Eleganz Interiors plans to use the funds raised via the initial share sale for repayment of borrowings, to meet working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Eleganz Interiors IPO Allotment Status Investors can check the allotment status online for Eleganz Interiors IPO on the registrar's website i.e. Bigshare Services or on NSE SME platform.

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment on Bigshare Services' platform: 1. Head to the website by following this link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

2. Select company name from the dropdown

3. Choose any of the 3 options: Beneficiary ID/ Application Number / PAN number

4. Enter the details pertaining to the selected option

5. Fill in the Captcha and hit Submit

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment on NSE SME: 1: Head to the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2: Log in with your credentials.

3: Select Eleganz Interiors, enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit.”

Eleganz Interiors IPO GMP Today The grey market premium or GMP for Eleganz Interiors IPO was ₹10 apiece. This means shares of Eleganz Interiors are trading ₹10 higher in the grey market than their IPO price. At the issue price of ₹130, and considering this GMP, Eleganz Interiors IPO shares could list on the NSE SME platform at ₹140, a premium of 8%. Shares of Eleganz Interiors IPO are expected to list on Friday, February 14.

About Eleganz Interiors The company provides interior fit-out solutions for corporate offices, research & development facilities, laboratories, airport lounges, flexible workspaces and commercial retail spaces, amongst others. The services are focused towards creating captivating and functional spaces on a pan-India level, the company said in its RHP report.