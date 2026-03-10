Elfin Agro India IPO allotment date today: Check steps to track status, latest GMP

Elfin Agro India IPO allotment: Following the closure of Elfin Agro India's initial public offering (IPO), the investor focus has shifted to the allotment of its shares. Elfin Agro India IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on March 10.

The ₹25-crore SME IPO was open for public bidding from March 5 to March 6, garnering a tepid response from investors. The issue received bids for 68,43,000 shares as against 50,58,000 shares on offer, resulting in 1.35 times bids.

The individual investor portion did not manage to sail through, as it was booked just 59%, and the non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 2.12 times bids.

Elfin Agro India IPO was a fixed price issue consisting entirely of a fresh share sale. The company plans to use the funds raised for meeting working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

The offer was priced at ₹47 with a lot size of 3000 shares.

Elfin Agro India IPO allotment status The IPO allotment is finalised the next day after the issue closes. Since Elfin Agro India IPO ended on March 9, today is the allotment status date. Investors can check the allotment for Elfin Agro India IPO by visiting the website of the registrar (Cameo Corporate Services) or the exchange (BSE SME).

Steps to check Elfin Agro India IPO allotment on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Elfin Agro India

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check Elfin Agro India IPO allotment on registrar's website 1. Head to the IPO allotment page of Cameo Corporate Services by clicking on this link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

2. Select any of the three links given on the page.

3. Once a new page opens, select the company name from the dropdown

4. In the Type dropdown, select PAN/Application/DP-Client ID

5. Enter the details in the tab for Value related to the option selected

6. Fill in the captcha

7. Hit Submit

Elfin Agro India IPO GMP The grey market trend for Elfin Agro India was absent. According to websites tracking the unofficial market, Elfin Agro India IPO GMP today is ₹0. This means that shares of Elfin Agro India are trading at par with the issue price.

At the current GMP, Elfin Agro India IPO listing price could be the same as the offer price.

About Elfin Agro India Elfin Agro India is engaged in the manufacturing of a range of agro-based products, including chakki atta, R atta, tandoori atta, sooji, maida, and yellow mustard oil. The company operates two manufacturing facilities located in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

In addition to its manufacturing operations, the company also trades in various agricultural commodities such as chana, maize, soybean refined oil, rice bran refined oil, wheat, cattle feed, and groundnut oil, depending on prevailing market conditions.

The company's profit at the end of FY25 stood at ₹5.07 crore as against ₹3.67 crore a year ago, while the total income came in at ₹146.43 crore compared with ₹124.71 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

