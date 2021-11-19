The OFS comprises shares worth up to ₹32.10 crore by Kamal Sethia, up to ₹52.50 crore by Kishore Sethia, ₹47.40 crore by Gaurav Sethia, ₹12.20 crore by Sanjeev Sethia, ₹15.60 crore by Vasudha Sethia, and up to ₹9.10 crore by Vinay Kumar Sethia.
The firm will use ₹80 crore to repay debt. As of September 2021, it had a net debt of ₹127.51 crore.
Elin Electronics will also use ₹48.97 crore to upgrade and expand its existing facilities at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Verna, Goa.
Axis Capital and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue.
The firm is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India.
The firm has overall market share at 12% in fiscal year 2021. Its top five customers include Signify, Philips, Havells, Eveready and Malbio. As of September 2021, it catered to 267 customers against 387 in FY21.