Elin Electronics IPO: Allotment of shares can be announced any time today as tentative Elin Electronics IPO allotment date is 27th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹475 crore would be able to check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of this issue. KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of Elin Electronics IPO.

Elin Electronics IPO allotment link

As mentioned above, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at BSE or KFintech website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at KFintech website — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx and check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online.

Elin Electronics IPO allotment status check on KFintech

As mentioned above, applicants can check their Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online by logging in at the direct KFintech website link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Elin Electronics at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on 'Submit' option.

Your Elin Electronics IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Elin Electronics IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link;

2] Select Elin Electronics IPO;

3] Enter Elin Electronics IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Elin Electronics IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Elin Electronics IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, shares of Elin Electronics Ltd are steady in grey market today and it is available at a premium of ₹5 per equity share.