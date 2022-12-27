Elin Electronics IPO allotment date today. How to check allotment status online2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 07:00 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO allotment status can be checked online either on BSE or on KFintech website
Elin Electronics IPO: Allotment of shares can be announced any time today as tentative Elin Electronics IPO allotment date is 27th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹475 crore would be able to check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of this issue. KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of Elin Electronics IPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started