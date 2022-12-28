Elin Electronics IPO: GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 08:04 AM IST
- The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Elin Electronics IPO has been done
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription that was open from Tuesday, December 20 till Thursday, December 22, 2022. The public issue received bids for 4,39,67,400 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer.
