The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription that was open from Tuesday, December 20 till Thursday, December 22, 2022. The public issue received bids for 4,39,67,400 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer.

As per market observers, Elin Electronics shares' premium (GMP) have slipped to discount of ₹7 in the grey market today. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Elin Electronics IPO has been done. Now, the shares of the company are expected to make its market debut on stock exchanges next week on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Elin Electronics initial share sale consisted of a fresh issue of up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹300 crore, aggregating up to ₹475 crore.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.51 times, non-institutional investors received 3.29 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 2.20 times.

The anchor investors in Elin Electronics were allocated 57.69 lakh equity shares in aggregate at ₹247 per share, at upper end of the price band in consultation with book running managers - Axis Capital and JM Financial. It mobilised a total of ₹142.5 crore through anchor investors.

Elin Electronics, a flagship company of Elin Group, was established in 1969. Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

"Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. Out of their Top-20 customers, they have been serving 11 customers for over 10 years and have been serving 16 customers for over 5 years. Company’s high customer retention capabilities are due to their one-stop-shop facilities and consistently maintaining high standards of manufacturing quality of products in a timely manner," Prabhudas Lilladher had said in an IPO note.